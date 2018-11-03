One TD, one TD called back: Two plays that show Trey Sanders' dominance

It’s always better to score a touchdown than to not.

But in this case, Trey Sanders’ touchdown catch-and-run that was called back for a penalty was even more impressive than his touchdowns that counted.

This play came back on a penalty, but it was too sweet not to show 😎@6sixGod_ @IMGAFootball pic.twitter.com/FAutCrLByf — Who’s Next (@WhosNextHS) November 3, 2018

The IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fl.) running back was immediately met by a defender after catching a pass. It looks like he starts to spin away before he even has possession of the ball.

Sanders escapes, but is now surrounded by five defenders with one blocker in front of him.

That’s apparently no problem for the No. 11 player on USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Chosen 25 rankings.

He made it out unscathed and took off to the opposite side of the field.

From there, it was all about his 4.4 speed and getting a couple key blocks.

Unfortunately for Sanders, this play was wiped away due to a penalty on the offense.

But it wasn’t the only time he saw the end zone.

He had a 62-yard run in the first half.

Trey Sanders showing why he is the No. 2 running back in the country. He housed a 62 yarder earlier in the game. #IMGAcademy #Hoover @6sixGod_ pic.twitter.com/ngxO4PlbIW — Junior Pardo (@realPardoSports) November 3, 2018

Sanders put on a burst of speed, got out of a pair of tacklers and then outraced two more defenders to the house.

He finished the game with two touchdowns, according to Who’s Next: the 62-yard run and a 24-yard reception. The Twitter account tweeted that he finished the game with 15 rushes for 118 yards.

IMG won 48-7.