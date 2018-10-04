Two sought-after linemen lead a talented group of 2021 players in Michigan

Defending Division 1 champion Clarkston has two sophomore linemen who will continue to have scouts attending games for the foreseeable future.

Both Rocco Spindler and Garrett Dellinger play defensive tackle and guard for the Wolves.

Both have numerous Division 1 offers, including Michigan and Michigan State, and both figure to keep Clarkston in the championship picture this year and for the next two years as headliners for the Michigan high school class of 2021.

“They are almost clones of each other,’’ Clarkston coach Kurt Richardson said. “They are best buddies. They both play offensively and defensively. I think they are probably offensive players in college. Dellinger is a basketball kid, so he moves a tad better. Rocco is a wrestler so he’s a little more physical. Both are great kids. Very coachable. Both come from good athletic backgrounds.’’

Rocco’s dad, Marc Spindler, played for the Detroit Lions. His sister, Isabella, played tennis for Clarkston and is now at Cleveland State.

“Dellinger’s brother played for us and went on to play at Kent State,’’ Richardson said. “He’s a Navy seal now. His two older sisters were D-1 volleyball players. They both have good bloodlines. Both are bright kids.’’

Here’s a look at both and some of the top players in the Class of 2021:

