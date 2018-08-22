Two-way starter on S.C. football team also plays horn in marching band

At halftime of Friday night’s football game between Great Falls (S.C.) and C.A. Johnson (Columbia, S.C.), this photo from The Chester (S.C.) News & Reporter made the social media rounds.

By my count, 4 cheerleaders and one offensive lineman performed at halftime in the Great Falls marching band. pic.twitter.com/vemvMSVBpv — News & Reporter (@CNR_Sports) August 18, 2018

Pictured above on the right, playing the baritone horn, is Great Falls junior Anthony Cunningham. A 6-foot-4, 295-pound junior, Cunningham plays tackle on both sides of the line, rarely leaving the field during a game.

At halftime, he remains between the sidelines as a valuable part of the school’s marching band.

The News & Reporter tells more of Cunningham’s story.

At the school of less than 200 students, Cunningham is one of many who get an opportunity to do multiple activities. Even if showtime happens to be on the same Friday night.

“It can be tiring sometimes,” Cunningham told the News & Reporter. “But it’s fun at the same time. I get a lot of opportunities. I get a lot of solos. It’s all fun.”

In addition to Cunningham, at least three Great Falls cheerleaders put down their pom-poms and pick up instruments at halftime. Twins Khayla (flute) and Layla (clarinet) Johnson come from a family of singers and musicians and do both.

According to the News & Reporter, even drum major Jessica Dutton doubles as a cross-country runner.

“That’s the good thing about going to a small school. You get to do more,” Dutton said.

As for the football game Friday night? Great Falls earned its first win since 2015 with an 8-6 decision. It was the Red Devils’ first home win since 2014.

As season openers go, both for the football team and the marching band, sounds like it was a great success.