Tyrique Stevenson, 4-star CB, decides not to sign, will announce January 5

Tyrique Stevenson, the 4-star cornerback prospect from Miami Southridge High School (Homestead, Fla.) pulled a rope-a-dope on Early Signing Day, declining to pick his next destination and instead prolong the recruiting process until January 5. The four-star cornerback told an assembled throng at the Southridge Early Signing ceremony that he would sign a letter of intent on Friday and then later announce his decision at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio.

Did you catch that? The signing will take place in privacy and secrecy on Friday. The announcement will take place on national television. There’s a unique twist.

Barring a late shift, Stevenson is expected to commit to either Georgia or his hometown Miami Hurricanes.

Stevenson stands 6-foot, 202 pounds and has freakish athleticism and cover skills. He runs a 4.49-second 40-yard dash, has been compared to Dolphins rookie Minkah Fitzpatrick and will be expected to make a difference in some facet of the game from the outset.

