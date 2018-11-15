Tyrique Stevenson getting closer to All-American Bowl commitment

Miami Southridge High School (Homestead, Fla.) cornerback Tyrique Stevenson received his All-American jersey Thursday afternoon at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

“It’s a dream come true,” Stevenson told USA TODAY. “I saw guys in the past get it (teammate Mark Pope played in the 2018 game) and then when I was a junior I realized I could be an All-American.”

A four-star prospect, the 6-foot, 202-pound defensive back is ranked as the No. 4 cornerback prospect in the nation and a top-40 overall recruit in the Class of 2019, per 247Sports.

Stevenson remains uncommitted and is expected to choose his college destination during the All-American Bowl on January 5. His current leaders include Auburn, Georgia and Miami. He also holds scholarship offers from 26 other programs, including perennial national title contender (and frequent champion) Alabama.

He gave more insight into his choices to USA TODAY.

“I’ve been hearing a lot from Georgia, Miami and Auburn,” Stevenson said. “I’m still planning on committing at the game.

“I’m going to be the first person in my family to attend college, so it’s a big deal for me and my Mom and my family. I’m her only son, and her eldest, so every time I accomplish something in football or when I eventually go off to school, it’s a big thing for her to see.”

Stevenson stands to be one of the higher profile in-game commitments in San Antonio, which could mean a particularly bright spotlight in the days leading up to the game.

The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.