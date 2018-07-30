Four-star cornerback Tyus Fields commits to Tennessee

Tyus Fields, a four-star cornerback from Hough High in North Carolina, committed to Tennessee this weekend.

Fields’ commitment comes days after another cornerback, Warren Burrell, committed to Coach Jeremy Pruitt. For Fields, it was Pruitt that was the deciding factor in his commitment.

“Really, it was Coach Pruitt and how he brought everybody together,” Fields told GoVols247 of the first-year coach. “He’s forming something really special up here at Tennessee.”

Fields is the 19th commitment in Pruitt’s first recruiting class in Knoxville. He chose the Vols over Clemson, Penn State, Florida State, Ohio State, Wisconsin, North Carolina State and several others.