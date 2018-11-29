UA All-American nod "dream come true" for #DreamFearlessly Fan Vote winner Chase Roberts

American Fork (Utah) wide receiver Chase Roberts, one of two winners of the #DreamFearlessly Fan Vote, received his Under Armour All-American jersey Thursday afternoon at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

“We’d check [the vote] on my phone all the time, and everyone was constantly asking where it was at. It was definitely a fun experience, but it was a little stressful,” Roberts told USA TODAY before the ceremony.

“It was awesome to see the community come together. Everybody was voting in class, in school every day — before school, everyone would pull out their phones. We had neighbors, people I didn’t even know all over Utah, voting and telling me good luck. It was just awesome to see.”

The 6-foot-4 Roberts wore his size well throughout his career with the Cavemen, who reached the Class 6A final this year, losing to Lone Peak (Highland, Utah). In 13 games this season, Roberts caught 97 passes for 1,771 yards and 18 touchdowns, all totals that ranked second in the state to record-setting USC-bound receiver Puka Nacua (himself an All-American Bowl selection).

Roberts is at his best in the deep passing game, using his length and vert to pluck balls out of the air in man-to-man coverage:

“I like to get a one-on-one, just throw it up to me, throw the deep ball on the post or the go,” Roberts said. “Just the go route, and the fact that I can go up and get it, that’s my favorite.”

As of now, Roberts says he intends to sign with BYU in February, but he’s also keeping his options open. He’s recently opened conversations with Utah and USC. He’ll take his first official visit, to Utah, within the next week; BYU is also scheduled for an official, but he’s unsure if he’ll use his remaining three visits. Roberts has also been dabbling in workouts with current BYU quarterback Zach Wilson.

“That’s been big, to be able to work with him. It’s been a lot of fun,” Roberts said.”

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.