UCF to honor injured quarterback McKenzie Milton with leis, a taste of home

UCF is giving a taste of McKenzie Milton’s home as the Knights play in the conference championship on Saturday.

Milton, who suffered a serious injury last week against South Florida, can only watch as the Knights try to win its second consecutive American Athletic Conference Championship title.

But that doesn’t mean he won’t be there in spirit.

The team ordered 40,000 leis to give out to fans, UCF announced.

Milton grew up in Hawaii, having attended Mililani High School.

In his junior season, he threw for 3,392 yards and 35 touchdowns while rushing for 808 yards and 12 more scores while leading Mililani to the state championship.

In nine games the following year, Milton passed for 2,307 yards and 30 touchdowns while only throwing seven interceptions, according to Scoring Live. He also rushed for 429 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground.

The three-star’s performance earned him a spot at UCF.

It was just a snippet of the success he would have on the other side of the nation bordering the other ocean.

Over the last two seasons, Milton has not lost a game. The Knights are 23-0 when he starts over that span, including last year’s undefeated season with a Peach Bowl win over Auburn.

Milton has won consecutive Offensive Player of the Year awards in the AAC.

UCF is also promoting #10hana, a call to his jersey number (10) and the word “Ohana.”

After all, Ohana means family. Family means nobody gets left behind.