UCLA commit Jaden Owens creates 'more for everyone' with passing skills

Jaden Owens is a 5-foot-9 point guard (“6’1 with the bun,” according to her head coach Kristen Grassi) from Plano West High School (Texas). Owens is a senior committed to play at UCLA for head coach Cori Close. She’s also the No. 3 point guard in the nation according to ESPN’s HoopGurlz rankings— and it’s clear that she is a spectacular talent.

The first skill that stands out when watching Owens play is her shooting. Her confidence when attempting step-back threes is especially impressive. Creating shots from off-the-dribble is an invaluable skill at the next level, and Owens is already proving this to be a strength.

She went just 29 percent from deep last year, but I believe she has the potential to become a knockdown three-point shooter at the next level.

An area for improvement with Owens is with her shot selection in the paint. Rather than driving hard to the basket and absorbing contact, she tended to take tough floaters in a recent scrimmage. Although those shots are impressive when converted, she might find more success with fighting to the rim and drawing fouls. She’s an excellent free throw shooter at 71 percent.

As a playmaker, Owens has a knack for dishing out incredible passes — especially in transition.

“She trusts her teammates, and her goal is create more for everyone,” Plano West assistant coach Chad Hurst said.

Jaden’s team-first mentality is exactly what a coach dreams of from their star point guard. I look forward to watching her continually prove why she’s one of the best young players in the nation this season.

Check out Mars Reel for season-long coverage of Jaden Owens and the Plano West women’s basketball team