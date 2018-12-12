Undefeated La. basketball coach ousted despite 6-0 start

A New Orleans area boys basketball coach has been given his walking papers despite a blazing start to his team’s season.

As reported by the New Orleans Advocate, veteran basketball coach Rick Spring was pushed out of his position at Pearl River (La.) High School on Friday, hours before the team took to the court for an 83-51 victory against Pine (La.) High School.

The team opened 6-0 before the seventh victory came without Spring behind the bench, and improved to 8-0 with a 67-45 victory against Mt. Hermon (La.) High School.

Pearl River principal John Priola would confirm that Spring is no longer leading the program, but he refused to provide any additional justification for Spring’s sudden dismissal.

The enforced departure leaves Pearl River with plenty of question marks, with only assistant coach Dillon Smith providing any continuity for the program. Smith will continue in his role, but will not take over as the interim head coach. That will instead be filled by Pearl River athletic director Tony Jurich, per the Advocate.

One thing is certain: At 8-0, Jurich has given himself a tall order to keep up with.