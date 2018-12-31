USA Today Sports

Under Armour All-America Game: Players to watch on Team Ballaholics

Photo: Intersport

Under Armour All-America Game: Players to watch on Team Ballaholics

Football

Under Armour All-America Game: Players to watch on Team Ballaholics

The Under Armour All-America Game kicks off on Thursday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

MORE: Full rosters for Under Armour All-America Game

The game features many of the nation’s best high school seniors and we’ve zeroed in on five players to watch from Team Ballaholics.

Kayvon Thibodeaux: Thibodeaux, an elite defensive end who is ranked No. 1 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25, was named ALL-USA Defensive Player of the Year. Thibodeaux is signed to Oregon.

Theo Wease Jr.: Wease, a dominant wide receiver, checks in at No. 8 overall in the Chosen 25 and is signed to Oklahoma.

Brian Williams: Williams is one of the hardest hitting safeties in the country and is signed to Texas A&M.

Devontae Dobbs: Dobbs is one of the top offensive linemen in the country and is signed to Michigan State. Dobbs is ranked No. 15 overall in the Chosen 25.

Brandon Smith: Smith, a Penn State signee, is one of the most feared linebackers patrolling the gridiron. Smith checks in at No. 24 overall in the Chosen 25.

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY

, , , , , , , Football, Under Armour All-America Game

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2018/under-armour-all-america-game-players-to-watch-on-team-ballaholics
Under Armour All-America Game: Players to watch on Team Ballaholics
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.