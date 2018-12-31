Under Armour All-America Diary: Darnell Wright talks gear, Universal Studios and one-on-one drills

In the days leading up to the Under Armour All-America Game, USA TODAY High School Sports will be checking in with a number of players for their accounts of the events and activities in Orlando. This entry is from Darnell Wright, the top offensive lineman in the country and the No. 7 overall prospect in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25.

What’s up world, this is Darnell and I’m down here in Orlando for the Under Armour All-America Game.

So far everything has been great; I’m learning some great things from some great coaches and we’re all just having fun hanging out and things like that.

Of course it’s Under Armour so you know they gave us all the fly gear.

Right now we’re definitely drippin’ out with the safari print green and pink so we’re definitely all turnt!

I’m not the kind of guy who talks to a whole lot of people, but everybody down here is cool. I think we are all just excited to be here.

The player’s lounge is cool!

We’ve got a therapy room to get right after practice and we’ve got all the food you can imagine. They’re really rolling out the red carpet for us this week.

We went to the beach yesterday and today we’re about to hit Universal Studios. I don’t really ride roller coasters, but I might try one.

I mean why not! I’ll just keep my eyes closed.

The practices are really competitive; I feel like I’m playing well. They’re moving me around the other positions like guard, but I’m handling it well. I’m loving the one-on-ones; definitely not losing too many of those.

It’s a great experience to be down here just hanging with other players and getting the family down here to a fun city like Orlando!

Make sure you guys tune in on Thursday, we’re definitely gonna turn-up!