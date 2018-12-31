Under Armour All-American Diary: Shilo Sanders on competing, living up to expectations and his next visit

In the days leading up to the Under Armour All-America Game, USA TODAY High School Sports will be checking in with a number of players for their accounts of the events and activities in Orlando. This entry is from Shilo Sanders, a top defensive back and the son of legendary cornerback and kick returner Deion Sanders, who remains uncommitted.

MORE: Full rosters for Under Armour All-America Game

The entire Under Armour experience has been a lot of fun, but the best part, by far, is just playing and competing with and against the best in the nation. People around here keep saying they can’t wait for game day, but I’m like, “I can’t wait until the next practice!” I just love competing and going against great players, and they’re all great out here. It’s a lot of fun.

One of the things I always have to deal with is major expectations. People know about my father and they just expect that I’ll be the same level of player. But I love living up to and exceeding those expectations. I feel like I’ve done that in my career so far.

The coaches at Trinity — My Dad is one of the coaches and Coach (Troy) Williams — they’ve been coaching me since I was a little kid. So I’ve learned so much from them and they’ve made me comfortable and made me the player that I am. But I learned a lot from the year I spent at Sachse High School (Texas). It taught me to compete for a job.

I think a lot of time people just assume that I’m going to be given a starting position because my Dad is the coach. I had to win my job away from someone at Sachse, so it taught me a lot about what I’m going to have to do at the college level and beyond. It was a really good experience for me.

Day two of Under Armour @AllAmericaGame practice is underway. Deion Sanders and his son, Shilo, walking out onto the field together @DeionSanders @ShiloSanders pic.twitter.com/8WRXR6GcBm — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) December 31, 2018

I’m still in the process of narrowing down my college options. I’ve taken two really good visits to South Carolina and Colorado State, and I’m going to take more. I know my next visit will be to Tennessee in January. It’s possible I could choose before National Signing Day, but I’m still working through the process.

It’s fun being here with my family. My brother (elite Trinity Christian QB prospect Shedeur Sanders) is here, and he’ll be playing here in two years. He’s up next!