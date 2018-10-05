Under Armour All-American WR Theo Wease reaffirms pledge to Oklahoma at celebration

Allen (Texas) High School wide receiver Theo Wease received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Friday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour. A member of the powerhouse Eagles football program, which is an annual state and national title contender, Wease was quick to reflect on how growing up in Allen has helped him become an All American.

“I was speechless when I found out about (being selected to the Under Armour Game).” Wease told USA TODAY. “It’s a blessing to be able to grow up in a community like this. I feel like we’ll be more prepared than other kids at the collegiate level when we get there.”

A 6-3, 200-pound receiver, Wease is ranked as the No. 3 wide out in the nation and the No. 4 overall recruit from the talent-rich state of Texas. ESPN also considers him one of the nation’s top 25 recruits, coming in at No. 23 in the ESPN300.

A longtime Oklahoma commit — he pledged his college future to the Sooners in April — Wease said he is a very firm future Sooner, though he did recommend all players with the opportunity to go through a full recruiting process as he did.

“I’m 100 percent committed to OU so my recruiting was shut down in April,” Wease said. “I got my first offer my freshman year and it was a blessing and going on visits was fun. I would highly recommend every kid go make the visits to make sure you’re making the right choice. I’m not going anywhere else.”

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.