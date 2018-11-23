USA Today Sports

University Lab (La.) quarterback John Gordon McKernan voted Super 25 Top Star

University Lab (Baton Rogue, La.) High School senior quarterback John Gordon McKernan was voted as the Super 25 Top Star for Week 15, after his impressive performance in the quarterfinals of the Louisiana Division II playoffs.

The 6-2 McKernan completed 16-of-20 passes for 221 yards and five TD’s before leaving midway through the third period in the Cubs’ 48-14 victory over St. Louis Catholic (Lake Charles, La.).

McKernan beat out Washington (Massillon, Ohio) quarterback Aiden Longwell — who went 17-for-24 for 300 yards and four TD’s in win over Wadsworth (Ohio) — by more than 12,000 votes, garnering 41 percent of the vote to 30 percent from Brooks. It was the most voted Super 25 Top Star poll all season.

More than 110,000 votes were cast in total.

