University Lab wears 'The Waterboy' uniforms for movie's 20th anniversary

Some nights, everybody is a waterboy.

The University Lab High School (Baton Rouge, La.) team dressed as characters from The Waterboy in honor of the movie’s 20th anniversary for their game of foos-ball Friday night.

They were there to kick names and take butt, and the water distribution engineer was on his A-game. The Cubs jumped to a 28-0 lead with 5:23 remaining in the first quarter, en route to a 70-0 shutout victory.

University Lab, the No. 14 team in USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25, improved its record to 8-0.

The uniforms and costumes, provided by Adidas and Riddell, were a call to Adam Sandler’s character Bobby Boucher in the hit 1998 movie that took place at the made-up South Central Louisiana State University.

The school’s athletics Twitter account shared photos from the game and costume contest.

🐯Attention all UHS Middle and High School students🐯 Join Coach Mahaffey tomorrow at 3:30 in the courtyard for The Waterboy costume contest. Bring your favorite characters costume with you and get a chance to win some Mud dog swag!#waterboy #mymamasaid #highqualityH20 pic.twitter.com/1VW9cO0Hcv — UHS Athletics (@UHScubathletics) October 17, 2018

The winners? They look like they were pulled straight out of the 90s film.

Congrats to the winners of yesterday’s Waterboy costume contest.

1st Place – Cooper Clebert

2nd Place – Andrew Dawson

3rd Place – Charlie McKenzie

Faculty Most Outstanding – Matt Lavergne

Faculty Most Creative – Candy Robillard Thanks to all for participating pic.twitter.com/7dVzMqEp33 — UHS Athletics (@UHScubathletics) October 19, 2018

Even the coach took part, pulling out the bucket hat for a classic Henry Winkler look.