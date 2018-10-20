USA Today Sports

University Lab wears 'The Waterboy' uniforms for movie's 20th anniversary

Football

Some nights, everybody is a waterboy.

The University Lab High School (Baton Rouge, La.) team dressed as characters from The Waterboy in honor of the movie’s 20th anniversary for their game of foos-ball Friday night.

They were there to kick names and take butt, and the water distribution engineer was on his A-game. The Cubs jumped to a 28-0 lead with 5:23 remaining in the first quarter, en route to a 70-0 shutout victory.

University Lab, the No. 14 team in USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25, improved its record to 8-0.

The uniforms and costumes, provided by Adidas and Riddell, were a call to Adam Sandler’s character Bobby Boucher in the hit 1998 movie that took place at the made-up South Central Louisiana State University.

The school’s athletics Twitter account shared photos from the game and costume contest.

The winners? They look like they were pulled straight out of the 90s film.

Even the coach took part, pulling out the bucket hat for a classic Henry Winkler look.

