Upset bid shakes up Week 12 Super 25 Volleyball Rankings

The Week 12 Super 25 Fall Girls Volleyball Rankings from USA TODAY High School Sports and American Volleyball Coaches Association is out, and an upset bid last week has created some movement up top.

Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas), previously ranked No. 3 in our poll, was stunned last week by Flower Mound (Texas) in the Class 6A Region I quarterfinal. As a result, Byron Nelson falls threw spots, to No. 6, while Flower Mound storms into the poll all the way up at No. 5.

Flower Mound is one of three new teams returning or debuting in the poll this week, joining No. 19 Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) and No. 22 Lovejoy (Lucas, Texas). Elsewhere, Millard North (Millard, Neb.) flip-flops 10 spots with Pius X (Lincoln, Neb.) after upsetting the latter for the Nebraska Class A state title, its second straight title.

Assumption (Louisville), having already wrapped up a perfect season and a Kentucky state title, remain the No. 1 team in the land, followed by No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), No. 3 Yorktown (Ind.) and No. 4 Marist (Chicago).