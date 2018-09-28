Upstate New York basketball prep school charged with fraud

The New York Attorney General’s Office is accusing an Upstate-based basketball academy of defrauding its attendees.

According to Binghamton’s WIVT, the attorney general has filed suit against AAUCONNECT and its New York International Academy for not fulfilling its promises to those who have attended.

As WIVT reported, the New York International Academy in Endicott, N.Y., claims on its website to be the number one post grad basketball academy in the Northeast.

Per WIVT, the AG alleges that NYIA has failed to provide an adequate education to its high school players, and that the team is housed in a run-down building with no internet that has used syringes lying outside the facility.

The AG also is saying the academy does not offer the high-quality practice facilities or coaching that is advertised, as well as any adequate schooling.

The suit is looking to shut down the academy and seeks restitution and penalties from AAUCONNECT’s principals Chris Bevin and Hazel Ward.

Chapelle Parker-Turner, who played with AAUConnect back in 2016, told WBNG that in his week at the school he never met with Bevin or Ward nor did he meet with a single teacher or tutor.

The school is not affiliated with nationwide Amateur Athletic Union competition.