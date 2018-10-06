USA Basketball: James Wiseman says 'Memphis or Kentucky' rumors are just that

COLORADO SPRINGS, Col. – Memphis East High School (Tenn.) center James Wiseman’s mom Donzaleigh Artis has been saying for the better part of two months not to believe the rumor about her son being a lock to either Memphis or Kentucky and Wiseman thinks it’s high time people start to listen.

“I’m open,” said Wiseman, the No. 4 overall player in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019. “I really don’t know where I’m going, seriously.”

Bet that as it may, the Wildcats-Tigers storyline didn’t exactly come out of nowhere, back in July, Wiseman said that Kentucky and Memphis were his top two schools.

This week, he released a top five of Kentucky, Memphis, Florida State, Kansas and Vanderbilt.

“I understand why people think it’s either Kentucky or Memphis and, don’t get me wrong, I love both of those schools,” said Wiseman, who dominated the morning session at USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team Minicamp on Saturday. “But I’ve got three other great schools that I really love too. They’re all even to me.”

In the last month, Wiseman has taken official visits to Kentucky and Kansas and an unofficial to Memphis Thursday night for its Memphis Madness event which he said was a “10 out of 10.”

“The atmosphere was crazy,” Wiseman said. “Everyone was there; Blocboy JB, Moneybagg Yo, Yo Gotti… Drake was supposed to be there, but he didn’t make it. It was crazy. I was taking pictures all night. Definitely a night I’ll always remember.”

Now, Wiseman is scheduled to take officials to Vanderbilt on Oct. 14 and Florida State on Oct. 19.

Wiseman said that the visits are “giving me a lot to think about.”

“The visits are fun and I feel like I’m getting a lot of information out of them,” Wiseman said. “It’s all just rumors that I’m only considering two schools. I have no idea where I’m going, but I know I’ll make the best decision for me in the end.”

