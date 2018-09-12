USA Basketball minicamp filled with Chosen 25 stars

Next month’s USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team October minicamp will feature star power, with 30 USA TODAY Chosen 25 players on the 87-man roster.

Elite players from the 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 classes will take part in the camp, which runs from Oct. 5-7 at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) point guard Cole Anthony and Rancho Christian (Temecula, Calif.) forward Evan Mobley, the top players in the Chosen 25 for 2019 and 2020, respectively, are among the players who will attend.

The camp will be different from camps in the past; in addition to on-court instruction, players will participate in three life skills sessions covering everything from social media use to character development.

“This will be a very different minicamp than the previous camps as we have more than 80 elite players attending from four classes,” said Don Showalter, head coach of the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team, who won 10-straight gold medals from 2009-2018 at the helm of the USA Basketball Men’s U16 and U17 National Teams. “Our goal is to provide the necessary skills both on and off the court to help each player improve and be closer in reaching their full potential as a player and person.”

Here’s the full roster: