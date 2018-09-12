USA Today Sports

USA Basketball minicamp filled with Chosen 25 stars

Next month’s USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team October minicamp will feature star power, with 30 USA TODAY Chosen 25 players on the 87-man roster.

Elite players from the 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 classes will take part in the camp, which runs from Oct. 5-7 at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) point guard Cole Anthony and Rancho Christian (Temecula, Calif.) forward Evan Mobley, the top players in the Chosen 25 for 2019 and 2020, respectively, are among the players who will attend.

The camp will be different from camps in the past; in addition to on-court instruction, players will participate in three life skills sessions covering everything from social media use to character development.

“This will be a very different minicamp than the previous camps as we have more than 80 elite players attending from four classes,” said Don Showalter, head coach of the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team, who won 10-straight gold medals from 2009-2018 at the helm of the USA Basketball Men’s U16 and U17 National Teams. “Our goal is to provide the necessary skills both on and off the court to help each player improve and be closer in reaching their full potential as a player and person.”

Here’s the full roster:

Jabri Abdur-Rahim
Dylan Anderson
Cole Anthony
Bryan Antoine
Armando Bacot
Will Baker
Patrick Baldwin Jr.
Paolo Banchero
Scottie Barnes
Emoni Bates
Nathan Bittle
Brandon “B.J.” Boston
Jaden Bradley
Keion Brooks
Jameel Brown
Greg Brown III
Luther Burden Jr.
Vernon Carey Jr.
DJ Carton
Andre Casey Jr.
Max Christie
Joshua Christopher
Terrence Clarke
De’Vontes Cobbs
Sharife Cooper
Cade Cunningham
Hunter Dickinson
Jalen Drane
Jalen Duren
Michael Foster
Gregg Glenn III
Jalen Green
AJ Griffin
RJ Hampton
Jaden Hardy
De’Vion Harmon
Zion Harmon
DeMari Henderson
Ja’Cari Henderson
Trejuan Holloman
Jalen Hood-Schifino
Jett Howard
Dillon Hunter
Matthew Hurt
Richard Isaacs Jr.
Isaiah Jackson
Josiah James
Will Jeffress
Jonny Juzang
Trevor Keels
Kamari Lands
Justin Lewis
Scottie Lewis
Tamin Lipsey
Chris Livingston
Caleb Love
Tyrese Maxey
Jaden McDaniels
Adam Miller
Mark Mitchell Jr.
Evan Mobley
Moses Moody
Justin Moore
Wendell Moore Jr.
Casey Morsell
Ethan Morton
Shy Odom
Isaac Okoro
Marquise “MJ” Rice
Jeremy Roach
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Ty Rogers
Jaden Springer
Jonathan Starling
Isaiah Stewart
Jalen Suggs
Cameron Thomas
Isaiah Todd
Dallas Turner
Jarace Walker
Mark Watts Jr.
Romeo Weems
Dariq Whitehead
Kahlil Whitney
Justice Williams
James Wiseman
Kijani Wright

 

