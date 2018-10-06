USA Basketball: R.J. Hampton is staying in 2020, prepared for 2019

COLORADO SPRINGS, Col. – It’s not that R.J. Hampton is wavering, he simply puts a premium on being prepared.

Just over a month ago, Hampton took to his blog to announce that he’d decided not to reclassify to 2019 and stay put in 2020 where he’s ranked No. 4 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25.

Then, after taking an official visit to Memphis on Sept. 13, reports surfaced of conversations between Hampton and Memphis East High School (Tenn.) center James Wiseman regarding Hampton teaming up with Wiseman, who is ranked No. 4 overall in 2019, in college.

Memphis, Kentucky and Kansas are three schools that have offered both players.

Hampton certainly looked the part of a player who could leave high school a year early Saturday at the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team Minicamp, getting into the lane at-will, finishing with rim-rocking dunks and efficiently knocking down the perimeter jump shot.

“James and I have definitely talked about playing together,” said Hampton, a point guard at Little Elm High School (Texas). “Obviously, to make that happen I’d have to come to 2019, but I don’t have plans to do that. As of right now I’m 100 percent staying in my class.”

Be that as it may, Hampton also revealed that he is indeed taking the classes that he needs to potentially graduate at the end of the year, a decision he made “back in the summer.”

“I’d always planned to do that just so my senior year would be easier,” Hampton said. “That had nothing to do with me talking to James about playing together.”

Wiseman isn’t the only 2019 player Hampton has been in talks with about teaming up in college; South Garland High School (Texas) point guard Tyrese Maxey, a Kentucky commit who is ranked No. 6 overall in the Chosen 25, has also had discussions with Hampton about joining him in Lexington.

“And in the 2020 class I’ve talked with Jalen Green about playing together too,” Hampton said. “I wouldn’t go to a school just because a certain player is there; it would have to be the best situation for me. Again, I’m staying in 2020 and that’s what I tell college coaches; recruit me for 2020.”

