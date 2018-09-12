USA Today Sports

USC commit Jason Rodriguez celebrates Under Armour All-America Game selection

Photo: Intersport

USC commit Jason Rodriguez celebrates Under Armour All-America Game selection

Football

USC commit Jason Rodriguez celebrates Under Armour All-America Game selection

Oak Hills (Calif.) offensive tackle Jason Rodriguez received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Tuesday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

MORE: American Family Insurance Selection Tour

A 6-5, 320-pound lineman is the 11th-ranked player at his position, and 84th overall in the country.

Rodriguez committed to Southern Cal in late April, becoming the top-ranked player in the Trojan’s 2019 class, which currently ranks No. 22 in the country, according to ESPN.

Jason Rodriguez presented his coach, Robert Kistner, with his Dream Champion Award. (Photo: Intersport)

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

, , , , , Football, Under Armour All-America Game, Under Armour All-America Selection Tour

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2CMlZXN
USC commit Jason Rodriguez celebrates Under Armour All-America Game selection
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.