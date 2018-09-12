USC commit Jason Rodriguez celebrates Under Armour All-America Game selection

Oak Hills (Calif.) offensive tackle Jason Rodriguez received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Tuesday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

MORE: American Family Insurance Selection Tour

A 6-5, 320-pound lineman is the 11th-ranked player at his position, and 84th overall in the country.

Rodriguez committed to Southern Cal in late April, becoming the top-ranked player in the Trojan’s 2019 class, which currently ranks No. 22 in the country, according to ESPN.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.