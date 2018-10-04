Utah cheerleader threatened with dismissal for kneeling during anthem

A Utah cheerleader told KTVX that coaches threatened to kick him off the team after he knelt for the National Anthem and Pledge of Allegiance.

Junior Hunter Allen said he has knelt in the class and on the field at Alta High School for more than a year.

He told KTVX he hadn’t been scolded for it before, but when he knelt at the homecoming game, coaches yelled at him.

Allen said he told a vice principal about the threat. The administrator took the side of the coaches, telling Allen that he was a veteran and that kneeling was disrespectful, according to KTVX.

Canyons School District spokesman Jeff Haney said that the schools in the district “respect the First Amendment rights of students” and that the principal of Alta High recognized that Allen “had every right” to kneel.