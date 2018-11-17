WATCH: 6-foot-8 WR Darren Jones makes one-handed TD catch while being held

The referee didn’t even budge as he threw the yellow flag into the end zone.

He knew it wasn’t necessary. The catch had been made. But the 6-foot-8 receiver had clearly been held by the defender, who was doing everything in his power — futilely — to prevent the touchdown.

Despite having a defensive back all over him, Cajon High School (San Bernardino, Calif.) wide receiver Darren Jones caught a one-handed touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone.

The referee raised both arms to signal a touchdown, and as Jones rose, he lifted his arms in celebration.

A teammate came over to hug him. It looked as though Jones was being lifted up, but in all actuality, that frame that makes it so hard for defenders to guard him was still on the ground.

Jones is a four-star receiver committed to Utah. According to 247 Sports, he is the No. 34 player in California and the No. 37 wide receiver in the country.

Last season, Jones had an inordinate 2,094 receiving yards and 28 touchdowns in 16 games.

Through 11 games this year, he had 1,180 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Based on this catch alone, it’s easy to see why.