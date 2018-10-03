Utah football mom details alleged in-practice sexual abuse of son

The mother of a freshman football player in Utah has come forward to provide the details of a sexual assault perpetrated against her son, leading to a more wide-ranging investigation that has now inspired nine others to come forward with similar allegations.

As reported by Utah CBS affiliate KUTV, Misty Cox, the mother of a 14-year-old freshman at Gunnison Valley High School, claims her unidentified son was attacked at practice last Monday when he was pinned down by a group of players and had another press his rear end and genitalia on his face. The assault allegedly continued until another student intervened, separating Cox’s son from his assailants.

Because of the expanding scope of the investigation into the Gunnison Valley hazing case, the teen who allegedly pressed his private parts against Cox’s son has since been charged with 11 counts of sexual assault: five of forcible sexual abuse and six counts of object rape. Two other members of the football team have also been charged with forcible sexual abuse.

Misty Cox says her 14yo son was sexually abused at #football practice in central #Utah and she encouraged him to share his story with other students. #MeToo pic.twitter.com/HMBk1ld8Jm — Michael Locklear (@MichaelLocklear) October 1, 2018

All three Gunnison Valley student athletes charged in the case are minors, per KUTV.

For Cox, the most important factors are that the teens who hurt her son are held accountable, and that other teens know that they should never be ashamed if they are assaulted.

“He was the victim and there’s nothing embarrass(ing about) being a victim of sexual assault and that he needed to stand up, speak out and be strong against these boys that had assaulted him,” Cox told KUTV.