Utah HS student faces charges for hazing claims that 'crossed the line into sexual assault'

Screenshot: Google Maps

A 16-year-old Gunnison Valley High School student faces more than 10 charges for hazing allegations that “crossed the line into sexual assault,” Sanpete County deputy attorney Kevin Daniels told KSL.

Charges against the student include six counts of object rape and five counts of forcible sex abuse, per FOX13.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that charging records did not divulge specifics of the case, but a victim’s mother, Misty Cox, told FOX13 that her 15-year-old freshman son was tackled by a group of boys after football practice in September.

“Two boys held him down, a third boy pulled his own pants down and rubbed his backside and genitalia all over my son’s face,” she said to the outlet.

There are suspected to be at least nine other victims, according to FOX13. All are boys.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, the defendant has played baseball, football and wrestling at the high school. Hazing claims were “connected to various high school-level teams,” the outlet wrote, citing Daniels as a source.

“This wasn’t innocent hazing,” Daniels said to the Salt Lake Tribune.

