Va. HS soccer player sues school AD, soccer coach for near-fatal heat stroke

A Virginia high school soccer player has filed suit against his school’s athletic director and soccer coach, alleging that his athletic director and coach nearly caused his death due to exertional heat stroke.

As reported by Virginia NBC affiliate WVIR and C-Ville.com, Monticello High School (Albermarle County, Md.) had a player nearly due following excessing heat during a morning practice in July 2017. Patrick Clancy was 16 when he attended a morning Monticello soccer practice with his brother Ryan.

The lawsuit cites negligence and gross negligence. The suit seeks $1 million in damages.

As noted by WVIR, Clancy suffered from “exertional heat stroke” after taking part in a two-hour practice early July 21, 2017. The court document notes it was already 80 degrees with 72 percent humidity at 8 a.m. when players took to the synthetic turf field. After the two hour session was over, Ryan Clancy — who also became sick because of the heat that day — drove Patrick and himself home.

When they arrived, the Clancys’ mother, Emily Clancy, immediately recognized that her son was suffering a bout of heat stroke. She rushed Patrick Clancy into an ice bath, and from there to a hospital.

Now, Patrick Clancy has recovered and is enrolled in another nearby school, thanks to quick thinking from his mother and a little bit of luck. They just make to make sure the same scary fate doesn’t befall another teen who might not be quite as lucky.

“The (VHSL) rules were in place that day, and they were not followed,” Emily Clancy, Patrick’s mother and lifesaver, told WVIR.