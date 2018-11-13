Valley Stream (N.Y.) South sky-rockets into Week 12 Super 25 Girls Soccer Rankings

The Week 12 Super 25 Fall Girls Soccer rankings from USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches is out, and one in particular is making a crash landing in the top of the poll.

Valley Stream (N.Y.) South picked a heck of a time to jump into the polls, coming in this week all the way at No. 4 after knocking off previously top-10 ranked Jamesville-Dewitt (Dewitt, N.Y.) to win the New York Class A state title, the Falcons’ first state title in program history. Jamesville-Dewitt drops 10 spots to No. 17 with the loss.

That’s not the only major vault into the poll this week. Monroe-Woodbury (Central Valley, N.Y.) comes in at No. 11, joining No. 16 Issaquah (Wash.), No. 18 Minnetonka (Minn.), No. 21 Manchester (N.H.) Central and No. 23 Bishop Kelly (Boise, Idaho) among the newcomers this week.

Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) remains the No. 1 team in the land, followed by No. 2 Beavercreek (Ohio), No. 3 Nauset (Eastham, Mass.), No. 5 McDonogh (Owings Mills, Md.) and the aforementioned Falcons to round out the top five.