Ventura County trying to tackle high school football's head injury problem

The father of the 5-foot-9 linebacker waited for the sound that makes him wince.
“You can hear it from here,” said Alfredo Lira, sitting at the far side of the bleachers at Buena High School (Ventura, Calif.). His eyes widened as he imagined the pop of a helmet colliding with a shoulder pad, a knee or another helmet.
“As I hear it, I feel it,” said the truck driver. “I feel like a lump in my throat.”
Raising his binoculars, he pointed at his son jogging on the field with a kick return team. The 17-year-old loves football. Alfredo does not want him to stop playing and thinks the sport provides motivation.
He still worries.
“I saw three guys on him earlier, and they were bigger than him,” he said, eyes wide again. “He got up like nothing. He was fine.”
The anxiety is part of high school football, driven by National Football League controversies and rule changes, research linking head injuries to brain damage and the 2015 movie that’s on Alfredo Lira’s must-see list, “Concussion.”
When a teen’s bell is rung
Think of a woodpecker repeatedly driving its head into a tree trunk.
Research has shown the birds are protected by a strong beak, a brain with relatively little fluid and a striking motion that always follows a straight line, never curving.
Football players and other teenage athletes are different, said Dr. William Goldie, a pediatric neurologist at Ventura County Medical Center. When they’re hit, the collision not only pushes their brain straight back, but also twists and rotates in a motion that can increase the damage.
Unlike woodpeckers, their brains are more diverse and include solid and liquid.
“Some areas will rip and tear,” said Goldie, adding that the risk of damage rises with sports where contact to the head happens repeatedly. “I think we have to be very, very cautious, especially with the very young kids.”
The men wearing black-and-white striped shirts and, in a nod to breast cancer awareness, pink wristbands preached caution, too.
The football officials gathered in a cluttered locker room office an hour before kickoff and reviewed their plan for a high school game between Buena and Oxnard High School (Calif.). They agreed that if a player receiving a kick tilts his head skyward and doesn’t see tacklers racing toward him, the play will be blown dead.