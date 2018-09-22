VIDEO: 2020 South Carolina commit Mecose Todd goes #BeastMode on long TD run

A high school running back who is being pursued by Southeastern Conference football programs must have the ability to evade a tackler or two if need be. For some back, it’s less about evading and more about running over defenders.

Mecose Todd, the four-star junior running back for Villa Rica (Ga.), took it to another level Friday night. As Marshawn Lynch “Beastquake” impressions go, you won’t find one much better.

We don’t know about you, but we lost track of how many players Todd trucked on the way to this 90-yard touchdown run.

The No. 27 running back in his class according to the 247 Sports Composite, the 6-foot-, 200-pound Todd committed to South Carolina back in February.

If the Gamecocks are getting runs like this, the rest of the SEC better look out.