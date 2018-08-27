VIDEO: 3-star RB Jamel Starks flips his way into end zone

Jamel Starks is an uber-athletic running back recruit from Southwest Dekalb High in suburban Atlanta. He’s versatile, fast and athletic enough to find his way to the end zone in almost any circumstances.

Case in point: This wild, flip-flopping touchdown during Southwest Dekalb’s heated 21-14 overtime victory against Stephenson (Ga.) High.

That’s elevation, Holmes. And determination. And, perhaps most notably, a touchdown in a game that was decided by — you guessed it — a touchdown.

Starks is currently ranked as a three-star running back recruit, and given the depth of talent in the Peach state, he barely cracks 247 Sports’ top-150 players in Georgia. At least right now.

More highlight reel scores like this and Starks could very well end up with a lot more attention, and more Power 5 scholarship offers to add to the one he currently holds from Nebraska.