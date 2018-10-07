VIDEO: 4-Star CB Max Williams commits to USC in hilarious staged press conference

As college commitment videos go these days, Serra (Gardena, Calif.) cornerback Max Williams might have just raised the bar again.

Williams, the No. 14 ranked corner in the country by 247 Sports, and the 19th best prospect in the Golden State, has had a little bit of free time since he went down with a season-ending ACL tear in the first week of the season. And this, a brilliantly-staged press conference shot in cinema-quality definition, is the fruits of that idle time.

Over a two and a half minute span, Williams delivers all the hits, before announcing his commitment to USC:

Our personal favorite moments:

On rumors some colleges have rescinded their scholarship offers following his knee injury: “Fake news.”

On if he’ll be the same player when he returns from injury: “Are you serious?”

Channeling his inner Marshawn Lynch, Williams says “I’m just here so I won’t get fined”, when asked why he chose Oct. 6 for his commitment date (we learn later it was his mother’s birthday).

Williams then opens a birthday present for his mother, revealing two USC hats.

It’s not entirely clear what Williams will be majoring in at USC, but with videos like this we think he’d fit right in at the university’s legendary School of Cinematic Arts.