VIDEO: 5-star recruit Justin Flowe showed he is nation's best LB on one overpowering hit

Justin Flowe is a consensus 5-star prospect and the top high school linebacker in the country. He showed precisely why on a single play in Upland (Calif.) High School’s 24-13 playoff victory against Rancho Verde (Calif.) High.

That’s Flowe bursting through the offensive line before they have any time to react, then blowing up a ball carrier as if he were a bomb set to ignite.

That explosiveness is an every down thing for the USC commit, who will lead his team into a face off against Sierra Canyon on Friday. A win there and they would move on to a December 15 state final, an ideal capper to Flowe’s high school team career.

If nothing else, it would provide one more high profile opportunity to deliver highlights like the one you see above.