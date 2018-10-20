VIDEO: A TD run you have to see out of western New York

Out of western New York, we have a man among boys situation from the Friday night gridiron.

It starts with a hurdle, and then you have all the broken (or missed, depending on your point of view) tackles from there.

Pioneer (Yorkshire, N.Y.) running back Mike Rigerman takes this carry and goes 71 yards for the touchdown. How he did it is something you should see for yourself.

Mike Rigerman with a beast run like usual. 71 yard TD. #preptalklive pic.twitter.com/x6v261rsne — Bills Fans Matter (@BillsFansmatt3r) October 20, 2018

Olean (N.Y.) High, the victims in last night’s 42-7 defeat and on this particular play, shouldn’t feel too badly.

According to the Olean Times Herald, Rigerman had 22 carries for a season-high 320 yards and ran for four touchdowns, giving him 1,877 yards and 26 TDs on the season for the Panthers (8-0).

By the looks of it, bringing down Rigerman is no small task. We are guessing this is not the last run we see out of him that features an impeccable mix of bruising and shifty.