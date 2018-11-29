USA Today Sports

VIDEO: A Texas DE pulls off masterful interception return for TD

VIDEO: A Texas DE pulls off masterful interception return for TD

Football

VIDEO: A Texas DE pulls off masterful interception return for TD

The ability to change one’s direction quickly is an essential ingredient for a football player. In the game that mixes speed, power and deception, often in equal parts, being a master of disguise doesn’t hurt either.

Centerville (Texas) High School defensive end Tristan Rudell mixed all those ingredients into one of the more complete interception returns for a touchdown you will ever see during last Friday night’s Class 2A area playoff game against Tenaha (Texas).

How about the classic transition from keeping his defensive line contain, to becoming a defensive back? And from there, it was a one-man effort as Rudell turned into the tight end he is on the other side of the ball. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Rudell breaks the initial two tackle attempts, then rumbles to the end zone with his cavalry alongside for the 75-yard score.

Unfortunately for Rudell’s Centerville Tigers, Tenaha went on to win the game, 41-38. That doesn’t take away from an impressive singular effort, a change of direction that had to make his coaches smile.

, , , , , , , Football, Video

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2018/video-a-texas-de-pulls-off-masterful-interception-return-for-td
VIDEO: A Texas DE pulls off masterful interception return for TD
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.