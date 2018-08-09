VIDEO: A week after his first dunk, LeBron 'Bronny' James Jr. is throwing down self alley oops

It was just more than a week ago that LeBron James Jr. officially threw down his first dunk. Now he’s adding acrobatics and self-assists.

RELATED: LeBron James Jr. coverage

Life moves fast when you’re having fun, eh?

The rising eighth grader posted the video you see above Wednesday night. It was also picked up by Overtime, among other social media accounts.

That’s a serious dunk, not a simple, slip it over the rim layup line treat. It’s a big boy dunk from a player whose athleticism is beginning to catch up to his rather prodigious skill and remarkable feel for the game.

This isn’t to say that Bronny James is there yet. He just announced he’ll attend Crossroads School starting this fall, where he’ll be expected to contribute to a state champion basketball program beginning in fall 2019.

For now, Bronny gets to continue focusing on his development, one exemplary dunk at a time.