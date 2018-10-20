USA Today Sports

VIDEO: A wild new twist on the helmet catch in Virginia

When Abingdon (Va.) senior quarterback Gabe Boothe unleashed this deep ball during Friday night’s football game against Ridgeview (Clintwood, Va.), little did he know how this play would end.

Thanks to some big-time focus (and a little bit of luck) from classmate Holt Dotson, we have one of the cooler catches you will see in this or any other year.

Eyes emoji, indeed. It’s one of those plays that, like eating a Pringles chip, you can’t enjoy just one viewing.

With a big hat tip to the camerawork of WCYB’s Heather Williams, we have this footage. And thanks to the magnetic nature of Dotson’s helmet, we have the catch itself.

All that was missing was Dotson running in for the TD.

How about another look? Enjoy while continuing to ask, “How?!”

