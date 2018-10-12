VIDEO: Ala. HS WR makes juggling catch of the year on wild TD

The most memorable plays aren’t just about skill. They also require a significant amount of good fortune, as this remarkable touchdown catch-and-run from Alabama attests to.

The wide receiver you see in the highlight above is Ragland (Ala.) High School wide receiver Nathaniel Kelley. The 6-foot-2 junior was tracking a pass from quarterback Elijah Hall when an Appalachian (Ala.) High School defensive back in tight coverage deflected the pass away.

Or did he? Instead, the ball deflected multiple times off both players, eventually ricocheting into the hands of Kelley, who was left free to spring to the end zone.

It was a memorable catch, and one that will be extremely hard to top for highlight reels throughout the remainder of the 2018 season, in part because it shows just what can happen sometimes when an athlete refuses to give up on a play.