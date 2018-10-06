VIDEO: Alabama HS football team wins on insane final play

USA Today Sports

The state of Alabama has seen its share of wild finishes on the gridiron, the most famous of which was the Auburn win on a “Kick Six” to end the Iron Bowl vs. Alabama in 2013.

Friday night, the Yellowhammer State was once again host to a finish you had to see to believe.

Trailing 27-26 to visiting Central High of Clay County (Lineville, Ala.), Mortimer Jordan (Kimberly, Ala.) lined up for a short field goal to win the game. Here’s what happened next:

After Clay Central blocked the field goal, its players had the natural reaction, which was to celebrate. At that moment, a Mortimer Jordan player alertly saw the ball at the 8-yard line, scooped it up, and ran in for the score.

Just like that, it was a 32-27 Mortimer Jordan win.

The ball was live, and soon, so was the Mortimer Jordan fan section. Well played.

