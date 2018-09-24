VIDEO: Aledo (Texas) principal leads student section in 'rollercoaster' cheer

Principals are vilified throughout pop culture as stodgy, out-of-touch and too reserved from their student subjects.

Not Aledo principal Dan Peterson. The head man at one of the top-10 programs in USA TODAY’s Southwest Regional Rankings, Peterson understands how important football is for Aledo’s campus culture and general morale. And so he is all too happy to go out of his way to be a part of the football fan experience, as he proved during Aledo’s rout of Centennial on the road.

That’s not just Peterson smiling for cameras, either. He’s leading the ‘rollercoaster’ routine, which is both a fan favorite and a pretty involved procedure.

No sweat. Peterson is a pro’s pro of the football fan game, and perhaps also of PR. For it seems almost impossible for anyone in a school’s front office could forge a more authentic bond with a student body and fan base. Good on him.