VIDEO: Amazing Fla. basketball player with special needs scores bucket and dances his heart out

There are few things that warm the heart more effectively than a student athlete with special needs getting a chance in a varsity game. On Monday, the student getting the opportunity happened to bring an extra dose of personality that made it even more fun.

Behold the glory that is Emmanuel Oglesby. A member of the Ida Baker High School (Cape Coral, Fla.) basketball program, Oglesby was inserted late in the fourth quarter of Baker’s season opening 72-38 loss to Fort Myers (Fla.) High School.

And when Oglesby came in, he came in. The junior is listed as a guard, but he’s most well known as Baker’s most lovable teammate, a beloved peer who saw action in just six games in 2017, and made the most of every minute.

He didn’t waste his opportunity Monday, dancing and pointing at his coach after entering, scoring a basket amidst cheering teammates and opponents, as the Fort Myers players also became amped up for Oglesby.

Once the ball slipped through, Oglesby made the most of his moment, flexing and celebrating with special handshakes with his teammates.

Oglesby’s basket didn’t win the game, but it did steal the thunder, as it absolutely deserved to. And as the holiday season ramps up, it’s nice to have an event like that season opener put the moments that are really important into perspective.