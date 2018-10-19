VIDEO: Anger after Minn. HS football coach walks through opponent's entrance

A Minnesota high school football coach courted controversy when he took a stroll through an opposing team’s field entrance, walking directly in front of their run-through banner as players ran on to the field.

As reported by Bring Me The News Minnesota, an assistant coach for Mora (Minn.) High School football team slowly strolled through the entrance of opposing Aitkin (Minn.) High School as the players exited their run-through banner. The entire incident was captured on camera by Laurie Hanson, who watched the game from the Aitkin stands.

The pseudo altercation understandably sparked disappointment in the Aitkin football community, which felt the Mora assistant was intentionally interfering with the school’s customary pregame routine to get inside their head.

The tactic worked as undefeated Mora rolled to a 64-36 victory. Yet that scoreline underscored questions of whether such head games were necessary or even helpful in the first place.

Meanwhile, Hanson’s video spread across social media, eventually reaching the offices of the Mora school district and the Aitkin athletic director.

“The first thing I’ll tell you is is that behavior in and of itself is totally unacceptable, and it will be dealt with,” Mora Superindendant Craig Schultz — who claimed Mora players were subject to harassment and heckling during the game — told Bring Me The News. “We do apologize, we don’t excuse that type of behavior. Period.”

After Schultz raised the prospect of Aitkin fan abuse, Aitkin athletic director Jason Cline pledged to look into the allegations. Meanwhile, questions remain about what possessed an assistant high school football coach to willfully disrupt the tradition of a group of teenagers.