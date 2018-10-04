VIDEO: Antonio Brown has a son named Autonomy who is tough to tackle

Athletic talent may not be a purely genetic exercise, but it never hurts to have extraordinary talent farther up the family tree. The son of Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is already showcasing that, though he’s barely out of diapers.

Meet Autonomy Brown (yes, Antonio Brown named his son Autonomy). At the ripe old age of four, Autonomy is already engaging in his father’s favorite pursuit, taking on flag football and showcasing overwhelming athleticism and elusiveness.

It’s that second factor that has led to highlights like the one you see immediately above, where Brown somehow sashayed and slipped his way to a highly unlikely touchdown.

And, true to form, the young Brown already has a hype touchdown dance.

Naturally, this could all prove to be a flash in the pan, a diversion that is little more than that, on a temporary basis.

Or maybe Autonomy Brown really does have some of the “it” factor that has characterized his father’s career. If nothing else, Antonio Brown’s alma mater, Central Michigan, may want to start recruiting little Autonomy now. Getting that process underway early can’t hurt.