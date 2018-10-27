VIDEO: Atlanta-area HS football player surprised on senior night by Air Force sister

An Atlanta-area high school football player was the recipient of an emotional surprise on his senior night when his sister flew in from her Air Force service in Arizona.

As Atlanta ABC affiliate WSB reported, this wasn’t a normal military intervention, either; the mother of Christian and Giovanni Sims did over the summer, leaving the younger Sims without his mother for his senior year, and his football senior night.

Christian Sims is senior wide receiver and safety for Norcross (Ga.) High School. He is a proud military brother, with his older sister Giovanni serving at Davis-Monthan Air Force base in Tucson, Arizona.

That familial pride was reciprocated Friday, when Giovanni made a surprise appearance during Christian’s presentation at the Norcross football program’s senior night. Giovanni made a surprise appearance, walked from a hidden tent on the track surrounding the football field and shared an enormous hug with her brother.

The special moment was clearly the most emotional takeaway of senior night for the entire Norcross team, but especially for the Sims family.