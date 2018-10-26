VIDEO: Auburn OL commit Keiondre Jones gets TD as gigantic RB

First off, let’s not get anything confused: Keiondre Jones‘ future in college football will comes as a lineman. That doesn’t mean he can’t be useful in other ways during his final season at Callaway High School in Georgia.

GIVE THE BIG MAN THE ROCK: @CavsRecruits (and @AuburnFootball OL commit) @keiondrejones lining up in the wildcat and punching it in from 9 yards out to open the scoring for Callaway tonight! #GHSA #Auburn #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/YWIDxgvasc — Jack Patterson (@JPattersonTV) October 26, 2018

The video you see above showcases Jones as quite possibly the most unstoppable wildcat quarterback in the nation. At 6-foot-4, 341 pounds, he’s certainly the largest. On the 9-yard touchdown run you see above, Jones is a full-on bowling ball, completely flattening the Jordan defense for one of his team’s eight touchdowns during a 56-0 rout.

To say that was Refridgerator Perry-esque might be an understatement.

Jones is an Auburn commit, so someone might even want to send a highlight reel to Tigers coach Gus Malzahn. If this is already this effective now, imagine how dominant it could be once Jones has a year or two of SEC strength and conditioning under his belt. Teenage Jones already has beefcake size and twinkle toes. Collegiate Jones could easily add some steel to that mix to become an unstoppable force.