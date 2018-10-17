USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Bayard Taylor scores ultimate big boy touchdown for Ga. HS

Nose tackle Bayard Taylor races for the end zone (Photo: @overtime/Twitter) Photo: @overtime/Twitter



When we first introduced America to Bayard Taylor II, he was busy squatting 635 pounds. Now, the impact of that late July video is laid bare.

If it takes every ounce of preparation and training to execute a game and season-altering play, Taylor used all of it on an interception return for a touchdown for Columbus (Ga.) High School.

That’s a 5-foot-11, 325-pound nose tackle taking a gift-wrapped interception back to the house because there was simply no one in his way. Taylor, who also starts on the team’s offensive line, is about as beefy a lineman as you’ll ever find excelling in high school football.

The moral of this very simple story: If you can squat 635 pounds and bench 380, you can probably find a way to gut your way to the end zone. When you do, it’ll probably make for a wildly entertaining ride, too.

