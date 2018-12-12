VIDEO: Behind the scenes with Kayvon Thibodeaux's official visit to Alabama

Chosen 25 defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.), the nation’s No. 1 overall Class of 2019 recruit, is embarking on his official visits as he gets closer to making a college decision.

MORE: Oregon Visit | Florida State Visit

In this video from HSP Studios, watch as Thibodeaux gives us a tour of the University of Alabama, and all of its Tuscaloosa campus has to offer:

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Thibodeaux, an ALL-USA Midseason Defensive Player of the Year selection from the West region, will be making his decision on Dec. 15, his birthday.