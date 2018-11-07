VIDEO: Brace yourself for the worst high school football defense you've ever seen

Van Vleet (Texas) High School has a good Texas high school football team. The team they recently faced off with, Bloomington (Texas) High School, is not. Still, what unfolded on a touchdown run by Van Vleet’s De’metri Monroe was more impressive, in a troubling way.

None of what you see above is intended to denigrate Monroe’s touchdown scamper. Anytime a player reaches the end zone, it counts. Still, there are no fewer than half a dozen times there where any hustle from a Bloomington player would have killed off the touchdown run.

Instead, the Bloomington defense is so lackadaisical it makes one wonder if they should be playing flag football, instead.

They aren’t, of course, and the result is a truly ugly defensive effort on an opponent’s touchdown. We haven’t seen any betting lines from the game, and it seems unlikely any were set. If they did exist, Texas’ UIL might very well have a issue on their hands.