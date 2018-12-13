VIDEO: Brawl breaks out after Oklahoma HS girls basketball game

A brawl broke out among players, coaches and fans at an Oklahoma high school basketball game Tuesday night.

While it is unclear what caused the fight between Ponca City (Okla.) High School and East Central High School (Tulsa), video captures benches clearing and fans coming onto the court.

Ponca City won the game, 62-60.

The OSSAA and Tulsa Public Schools are investigating the brawl, according to the Tulsa World.

“We have received several communications from both schools and are beginning our investigation, looking at video,” Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association associate director Mike Whaley told the World.

Both school districts were investigating. Ponca City girls coach Jody Fincher told the World he anticipated “some suspensions on both sides.” He added that the involvement of adult spectators likely accelerated matters.

Gil Cloud, director of athletics for the Tulsa Public Schools, told the World he planned to meet with East Central coach Gary Pitts and East Central principal Mike Crase and will make his “recommendations to the OSSAA for player and/or coach suspensions” by noon Thursday.

“We take pride in our students, staff, facilities and organization. The kind of behavior that took place at the game tonight will not be tolerated and will be addressed by both school districts through efforts with the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association,” Ponca City Public Schools athletic director Jason Leavitt said in a statement obtained by KOTV. “We will work together to demonstrate respect to each other, our competitors and fans. The safety and well being of our students and staff is always the top priority for our district. We value the support we receive from our community, and both school districts will do everything possible to take preventative measures to ensure this does not happen again.”