VIDEO: Brian Dawkins gives pep talk to his former HS team, and he has not lost a step

Let the record show that Eagles Hall of Fame safety Brian Dawkins has NOT lost any passion for the game.

As part of a promotion backed by Ford, Dawkins was the latest Hall of Famer to return to his roots, in Dawkins’ case at Raines High School in Jacksonville, Fla. He was technically there to present Raines with a plaque commemorating it as an official Football Hall of Fame school, but he delivered more than that.

The legendary Eagles defensive captain and heartbeat was called on to provide an inspirational pregame pep talk, and he didn’t disappoint.

.@BrianDawkins returned to his high school for the @ford Hometown HOFer Program and gave the football team a pep talk before their game. pic.twitter.com/ultKYCcrME — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 3, 2018

Consider the fact that Dawkins has stepped back from football — he’s not involved in football media like so many other former greats, and is instead focused on motivational life work — and Dawkins’ ability to channel his passion on command is pretty remarkable.

And, perfect for the scholastic set, he still has never cursed in any of his pregame or in-game rants. Just a whole lot of “Goddogits!”

Here’s more from Dawkins’ visit to Raines, in all of its intensity and reminiscent glory: